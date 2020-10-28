Search
UFC

Highlight: UFC 254 slow motion video

Newswire

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

For those who might have missed UFC 254 live on PPV from Fight Island this past weekend, the promotion released a slow motion fight video highlight, featuring some of the best moments from the event. The headline-bout saw newly-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov retaining his lightweight title via second-round submission against Justin Gaethje, following former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who scored a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier in the co-main event. The complete fight results can be found here. You can watch the highlight clip up top.

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 makes the most sense right now or one day

UFC 0
The rematch between current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) and former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (22-5) is the fight that makes sense. This is...
Read more

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

UFC 0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...
Read more

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights

UFC 0
Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier squared off on October 25. The pair battled it out in the co-main event of UFC 254 live on...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Highlight: UFC 254 slow motion video

0
For those who might have missed UFC 254 live on PPV from Fight Island this past weekend, the promotion released a slow motion fight...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz – Fight Week schedule, start time, undercard, tickets, PPV cost

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz square off on October 31 live on Showtime pay-per-view from Alamodome in...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 12 fight card – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva headlines on October 31

0
Following five events produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island, Ultimate Fighting Championship comes back home with UFC...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Highlight: UFC 254 slow motion video

0
For those who might have missed UFC 254 live on PPV from Fight Island this past weekend, the promotion released a slow motion fight...
Read more
Boxing

Irish boxing sensation Paddy Donovan looks to become world champion within three years

0
Irish sensation Paddy Donovan has set himself the target of becoming world champion within three years - ahead of his battle with former Southern...
Read more
Lethwei

Antonio Faria – World Lethwei champion and master tattoo artist from Portugal

0
One fine afternoon in Bangkok, there is a man who sits behind the table drawing his next masterpiece. He is transfixed on his work....
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz – Fight Week schedule, start time, undercard, tickets, PPV cost

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz square off on October 31 live on Showtime pay-per-view from Alamodome in...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 12 fight card – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva headlines on October 31

0
Following five events produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island, Ultimate Fighting Championship comes back home with UFC...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097