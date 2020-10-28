Highlight: UFC 254 slow motion video

For those who might have missed UFC 254 live on PPV from Fight Island this past weekend, the promotion released a slow motion fight video highlight, featuring some of the best moments from the event. The headline-bout saw newly-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov retaining his lightweight title via second-round submission against Justin Gaethje, following former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who scored a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier in the co-main event. The complete fight results can be found here. You can watch the highlight clip up top.