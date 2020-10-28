Search
Boxing

Irish boxing sensation Paddy Donovan looks to become world champion within three years

Paddy Donovan
Paddy Donovan | Pic: MTK Global

Paddy Donovan: I'll be world champion by 24

Irish sensation Paddy Donovan has set himself the target of becoming world champion within three years – ahead of his battle with former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero on next month’s huge MTK Fight Night event.

Limerick hero Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) will face Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 11 November, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Donovan has looked superb since making his debut in October 2019, and the 21-year-old has some big ambitions in mind prior to the toughest test of his career so far against Camero.

Donovan said: “My aim is to win a world title by the age of 24, which is in 3 years time, so I want to move nice and fast and build my record.

“I don’t want to go up against guys I’m supposed to knock out, I want to do so against good fighters that will bring the very best Paddy Donovan out of me.

“I’m starting to get a lot of people talking about me. Coming up to my last fight there was nobody in Ireland that wanted to to spar me at my weight class, and then I was very pleased with the win I got over Des Newton and the fashion I did it in.”

Elsewhere on next month’s card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Sultan Zaurbek returns, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi.

