Search
MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs Lima weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

Newswire

Following the official Bellator 250 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the MMA cage. In the main event former middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) and reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-7) battle it out for a vacant 185-pound belt. Check out the photos of faceoffs below. The main card start time is scheduled for October 29 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN, following the prelims on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, starting at 5:15 pm PT / 2 pm PT.

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPhotos

Add a comment

Related

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs Juliana Velasquez headlines Bellator 254 on Dec 10

MMA 0
On Thursday, December 10, Bellator MMA presents a long-awaited world title bout featuring a clash of undefeated flyweights, as champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) defends...
Read more

Bellator 250 weigh-in results – Mousasi vs Lima official, 2 fighters heavy, 1 fight cancelled (video)

MMA 0
Bellator 250 features a series of MMA bouts with a vacant middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show on October 29 at...
Read more

Bellator 250 fight card – Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima for middleweight title

MMA 0
Bellator 250 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 29. The main card live on CBS Sports Network is headlined...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 12 – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva (video)

0
Uriah Hall goes up against former middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC Vegas 12, taking...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 250 weigh-in results – Mousasi vs Lima official, 2 fighters heavy, 1 fight cancelled (video)

0
Bellator 250 features a series of MMA bouts with a vacant middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show on October 29 at...
Read more
UFC

Highlight: UFC 254 slow motion video

0
For those who might have missed UFC 254 live on PPV from Fight Island this past weekend, the promotion released a slow motion fight...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 12 – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva (video)

0
Uriah Hall goes up against former middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC Vegas 12, taking...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney time, US, Australia, how to watch, cost, main event, undercard

0
A three weight-class champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) of Japan defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against challenger from Australia Jason Moloney...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs Lima weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

0
Following the official Bellator 250 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the...
Read more
Entertainment

Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie and Ben Askren guest stars at The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

0
Mixed martial arts legends Georges St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, as well as former ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben "Funky" Askren, will join ONE Championship...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard press conference recap

0
Fighters competing on the Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz SHOWTIME PPV (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT) undercard previewed their respective matchups...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097