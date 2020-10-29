Bellator 250: Mousasi vs Lima weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

Following the official Bellator 250 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the MMA cage. In the main event former middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) and reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-7) battle it out for a vacant 185-pound belt. Check out the photos of faceoffs below. The main card start time is scheduled for October 29 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN, following the prelims on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, starting at 5:15 pm PT / 2 pm PT.

