Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard press conference – live stream video

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz square off in the championship bout with WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight titles on the line on October 31 at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The contest headlines the four-fight card live on Showtime PPV.

The undercard final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. In attendance all six fighters (except of the main event) battling it out live on PPV. The list includes WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios and his opponent Ryan Karl, super lightweight Regis Prograis and Juan Heráldez, and Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno, who meet in the IBF lightweight title eliminator.

The Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard press conference is held on October 28, starting at 2 pm ET / 1 pm CT / 11 am PT. In Australia the schedule converts to October 29 at 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST. Boxing fans can watch live stream on FIGHTMAG (video up top).

The full PPV card headlined by Davis vs Santa Cruz can be found below. The complete lineup, as well as the rest of Fight Week schedule can be found here.

Davis vs Santa Cruz PPV card

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz, 12 rounds, for WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles

Mario Barrios (C) vs. Ryan Karl, 12 rounds, WBA super lightweight title

Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Isaac Cruz vs. Diego Magdaleno, 12 rounds, IBF lightweight title eliminator