Mohamed Said Maleem vs Zvonimir Kralj joins BRAVE CF 45 on Nov 12 in Bahrain

A clash of two breakthrough Light Heavyweights has been added to BRAVE CF 45, scheduled for November 12 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Sweden’s Zvonomir Kralij will meet Algeria’s Mohamed Said Maalem in a bout that will capture the attention of the whole BRAVE CF 93 kg division.

Advertisements

Said Maalem’s first impression as a BRAVE Combat Federation athlete couldn’t be better. Back in December, 2019, Maalem beat the favorite veteran Todd Stoute via unanimous decision and showed what he was all about. Holding a professional record of 10 wins and only three losses, Maleem is currently on a five-win streak, which includes four consecutive knockouts.

Zvonomir Kralij boasts a pro record of seven wins and three losses and stood out from the pack during BRAVE CF’s European Takeover, back in the summer. The “Croatian Sensation” won back-to-back fights at BRAVE CF 39 and 40, making him a true contender in the Light Heavyweight division and will look for win number three in four months under the BRAVE CF banner.

Kralj was one of the fighters that took advantage from BRAVE CF’s series of events in Sweden, scoring two KO victories over Samir Sadoun and Fatih Aktas – the last one being a Heavyweight fight. Now he returns to his natural weight-class in search of another signature win.

BRAVE CF 45 takes place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on November 12. In the main event of the evening, Brazil’s jiu-jitsu specialist Gabriel “Fly” Miranda will take on his fellow South American Duma “Corazon de Leon” Roa, from Colombia. The winner will be in prime position for a title shot at BRAVE CF’s Featherweight world title.