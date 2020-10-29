Search
Inoue vs Moloney time, US, Australia, how to watch, cost, main event, undercard

Newswire
Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney
Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney

Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney

A three weight-class champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) of Japan defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against challenger from Australia Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

19-fight undefeated Inoue is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Nonito Donaire. Before that he finished eight bouts prior to the final bell.

Moloney is riding the four-fight win streak. In his previous outing he defeated Leonardo Baez via seventh round RTD.

In the co-feature bout Ewa Brodnicka (19-0, 2 KOs) of Poland defends her WBO women’s junior lightweight title against challenger from the US Mikaela Mayer (13-0, 5 KOs). The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

18-fight undefeated Brodnicka won her previous bout by split decision against Edith Soledad Matthysse. 13-fight unbeaten Mayer is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Helen Joseph.

Inoue vs Moloney undercard comprises five bouts. The full lineup can be found below.

Inoue vs Moloney start time in the US

Inoue vs Moloney main card start time in the United States is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN+. The preliminary bouts kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT also on ESPN+.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney live on Main Event. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 1 at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST. The cost is $29.95 AUD. The main card is set for 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

Replay on Main Event is scheduled for 4:30 pm AEDT and 10:30 pm AEDT on Sunday, November 1, and then every 6 hours from 4:30 am AEDT on Monday, November 2.

Inoue vs Moloney fight card

Main Card

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney, 12 rounds, Inoue’s WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine bantamweight world titles

Ewa Brodnicka vs. Mikaela Mayer, 10 rounds, Brodnicka’s WBO female junior lightweight world title

Undercard

Robson Conceição vs. Luis Coria, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. George Acosta, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Julian Rodriguez vs. Jose Eduardo Lopez Rodriguez, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Luis Eduardo Pena, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Andy Hiraoka vs. Rickey Edwards, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

