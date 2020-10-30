Search
MMA

Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima fight video highlights from Bellator 250

Newswire
Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima
Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima | BellatorMMA Twitter

Gegard Mousasi becomes two-time Bellator middleweight champion

Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima squared off in the headliner of Bellator 250 live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, October 29 (Friday, October 30 in Australia). The contest featured former middleweight titleholder up against reigning welterweight champion, battling it out for a vacant 185-pound belt.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Mousasi. One judge had it 48-47, while two other judges scored it 49-46.

Ultimately, Gegard Mousasi took the belt and became a new and two-time Bellator middleweight champion.

You can watch Mousasi vs Lima fight video highlights below.

Advertisements

In addition to the win Gegard Mousasi updated his record to 47-7-2 and secured the second win in a row. In his previous bout in September 2019 he took the win against Lyoto Machida by split decision. In June the same year he lost the belt against Rafael Lovato Jr by majority decision. The latter relinquished the belt in February due to an ongoing medical condition (cerebral cavernoma) and the title became vacant.

Douglas Lima dropped to 32-8. The defeat snapped his three-win streak, which earned him welterweight title in October 2019. This includes a unanimous decision against Rory MacDonald in the rematch, second-round KO of Michael Page and fifth-round technical submission of Andrey Koreshkov.

The full fight results from Bellator 250 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Bellator 250 results – Mousasi vs Lima for middleweight title, prelims live stream video

MMA 0
Bellator 250 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 29. In the main event former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2)...
Read more

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs Lima weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

MMA 0
Following the official Bellator 250 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the...
Read more

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs Juliana Velasquez headlines Bellator 254 on Dec 10

MMA 0
On Thursday, December 10, Bellator MMA presents a long-awaited world title bout featuring a clash of undefeated flyweights, as champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) defends...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz pre-fight press conference recap

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and four-division champion Leo "El Terremoto" Santa Cruz squared off at a final press conference (video here) Thursday...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney, Brodnicka vs Mayer world title doubleheader press conference recap

0
Naoya "Monster" Inoue, the Japanese three-weight world champion and pound-for-pound talent, is two days away from his Las Vegas debut. He will defend his...
Read more
MMA

Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima fight video highlights from Bellator 250

0
Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima squared off in the headliner of Bellator 250 live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz pre-fight press conference recap

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and four-division champion Leo "El Terremoto" Santa Cruz squared off at a final press conference (video here) Thursday...
Read more
Boxing

Jack Rafferty vs Tom Hill rescheduled for MTK Fight Night on Nov 11 topped by Guerfi vs McGregor

0
The superb battle between Jack Rafferty and Tom Hill has been rescheduled for the upcoming MTK Fight Night event on Wednesday 11 November. The show...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney, Brodnicka vs Mayer world title doubleheader press conference recap

0
Naoya "Monster" Inoue, the Japanese three-weight world champion and pound-for-pound talent, is two days away from his Las Vegas debut. He will defend his...
Read more
MMA

Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima fight video highlights from Bellator 250

0
Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima squared off in the headliner of Bellator 250 live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney pre-fight press conference video

0
Three-division champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, October 31...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097