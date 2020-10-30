Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima fight video highlights from Bellator 250

Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima squared off in the headliner of Bellator 250 live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, October 29 (Friday, October 30 in Australia). The contest featured former middleweight titleholder up against reigning welterweight champion, battling it out for a vacant 185-pound belt.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Mousasi. One judge had it 48-47, while two other judges scored it 49-46.

Ultimately, Gegard Mousasi took the belt and became a new and two-time Bellator middleweight champion.

You can watch Mousasi vs Lima fight video highlights below.

"I had a poker face but he really hurt me."@JohnMcCarthyMMA spoke with the new middleweight world champ @Mousasi_MMA following his win at #Bellator250 tonight. pic.twitter.com/oHATweSZps — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020

By unanimous decision, Gegard Mousasi is once again the @BellatorMMA middleweight champion. pic.twitter.com/NYf1n2MKEr — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 30, 2020

Mousasi and Lima go the distance. pic.twitter.com/mw1PFan51Y — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 30, 2020

.@mousasi_mma moves one step closer to the world title with a big takedown on @PhenomLima in the final round.#Bellator250 pic.twitter.com/oUraPHI7VG — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 30, 2020

Here are the final moments of round 3?? between @PhenomLima and @Mousasi_MMA. The #Bellator250 main event title bout is headed into the championship rounds. Watch LIVE now on @CBSSportsNet in the ?? and with @SkySports in the ??.#MMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/eG8gZYigyM — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020

A strong start to this title fight from @mousasi_mma with good strikes on the ground! Round 2 is up next LIVE on @SkySports Arena. #Bellator250 pic.twitter.com/5sXPO9xLkA — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 30, 2020

In addition to the win Gegard Mousasi updated his record to 47-7-2 and secured the second win in a row. In his previous bout in September 2019 he took the win against Lyoto Machida by split decision. In June the same year he lost the belt against Rafael Lovato Jr by majority decision. The latter relinquished the belt in February due to an ongoing medical condition (cerebral cavernoma) and the title became vacant.

Douglas Lima dropped to 32-8. The defeat snapped his three-win streak, which earned him welterweight title in October 2019. This includes a unanimous decision against Rory MacDonald in the rematch, second-round KO of Michael Page and fifth-round technical submission of Andrey Koreshkov.

The full fight results from Bellator 250 can be found here.