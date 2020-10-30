Bellator 250 results – Mousasi vs Lima for middleweight title, prelims live stream video

Bellator 250 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 29. In the main event former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) and current welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-7) battle it out for a vacant 185-pound belt.

Bellator 250 main card is scheduled for October 29 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN. The preliminary card kicks off at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. MMA fans can also watch the undercard here at FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

Get Bellator 250 results below.

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs Lima results

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Gegard Mousasi

Henry Corrales vs. Brandon Girtz

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Preliminary Card

Brandon Calton vs. Jake Hager

Ty Gwerder vs. Dalton Rosta

Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker

Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane

Johnny Eblen vs. Taylor Johnson

Adam Borics vs. Erick Sanchez

Cody Law vs. Orlando Ortega