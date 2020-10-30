Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz final pre-fight press conference – live stream video

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz faceoff in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout with WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles on the line. The contest headlines the four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on October 31.

Following the undercard press conference (video here), the main event fighters will talk to media for the last time ahead of the bout.

Boxing fans can watch Davis vs Santa Cruz press conference live on FIGHTMAG (video up top). The start time is scheduled for October 29 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. In Australia the schedule converts to October 30 at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST.

The full Davis vs Santa Cruz PPV card can be found below. The complete lineup, and the rest of Fight Week schedule can be found here.

Davis vs Santa Cruz fight card

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz, 12 rounds, for WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles

Mario Barrios (C) vs. Ryan Karl, 12 rounds, WBA super lightweight title

Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Isaac Cruz vs. Diego Magdaleno, 12 rounds, IBF lightweight title eliminator