Davis vs Santa Cruz weigh-in results – live stream video (start time)

Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz square off on October 31 live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles on the line.

Following the final pre-fight press conference (recap here), a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Davis vs Santa Cruz official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for October 30 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. In Australia the schedule converts to October 31 at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST. Boxing fans can watch the live stream on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

Get Davis vs. Santa Cruz weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Davis vs. Santa Cruz fight card

Main Card (PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz, 12 rounds, for WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles

Mario Barrios (C) vs. Ryan Karl, 12 rounds, WBA super lightweight title

Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Isaac Cruz vs. Diego Magdaleno, 12 rounds, IBF lightweight title eliminator

Undercard

Michel Rivera vs. Ladarius Miller, lightweight, 10 rounds

Jerry Pérez vs. Joshua Zuniga, super featherweight, 8 rounds

Kent Cruz vs. José Marrufo, welterweight, 6 rounds

Julián Rodarte vs. José Morales, super lightweight, 6 rounds

Anthony Cuba vs. Leon Cavalli, lightweight, 4 rounds