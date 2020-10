Three-division champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, October 31 live on ESPN+ from inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV (start time here). The final press conference is scheduled for October 29 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to October 30 at 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST. Boxing fans can watch the live stream on FIGHTMAG (video up top).