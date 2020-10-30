Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr press conference – live stream video

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr square off in an eight-round exhibition bout with WBC Front Line belt on the line on November 28. The matchup headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view (learn how to watch) from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Advertisements

Tyson vs Jones pre-fight press conference is scheduled for October 29 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 5 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the schedule converts to October 30 at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST. Boxing fans can watch the live stream here at FIGHTMAG (featured video up top via BT Sport YouTube).

The PPV card will also includes a six-round cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, an eight-round light heavyweight contest between Badou Jack and Blake McKernon, and a six-round cruiserweight battle between Viddal Riley and Rashad Coulter. The full Tyson vs Jones card, including preliminary bouts, can be found below.

Tyson vs Jones fight card

Main Card (PPV)

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds, heavyweight, WBC front line belt

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, 8 rounds light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweight, vacant WBC USNBC lightweight title

Advertisements

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweight, vacant WBC USNBC featherweight title

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweight, vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title