Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr press conference – live stream video

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr square off in an eight-round exhibition bout with WBC Front Line belt on the line on November 28. The matchup headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view (learn how to watch) from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Tyson vs Jones pre-fight press conference is scheduled for October 29 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 5 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the schedule converts to October 30 at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST. Boxing fans can watch the live stream here at FIGHTMAG (featured video up top via BT Sport YouTube).

The PPV card will also includes a six-round cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, an eight-round light heavyweight contest between Badou Jack and Blake McKernon, and a six-round cruiserweight battle between Viddal Riley and Rashad Coulter. The full Tyson vs Jones card, including preliminary bouts, can be found below.

Tyson vs Jones fight card

Main Card (PPV)

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds, heavyweight, WBC front line belt

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, 8 rounds light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweight, vacant WBC USNBC lightweight title

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweight, vacant WBC USNBC featherweight title

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweight, vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title

Boxing

Related

Tyson vs Jones press conference announced – date, start time and how to watch

Boxing 0
Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) faces fellow-boxing legend Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing matchup on November 28...
Read more

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live – one platform acquires exclusive digital rights in the US and Canada

Boxing 0
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr are set to throw punches inside the squared circle...
Read more

But who knows: Roy Jones Jr says he made a mistake going in with Mike Tyson

Boxing 0
Former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. faces off former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on November 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

