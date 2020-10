Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora square off in a twelve-round heavyweight battle on October 31 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. The 12-round heavyweight matchup headlines the fight card live on DAZN and Sky Sports. Also on the card Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin battle it out for a vacant WBO women’s middleweight title. The final pre-fight press conference is held tonight, and boxing fans can watch the live stream here at FIGHTMAG (video up top).