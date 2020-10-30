ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix – full event video live stream and fight results

ONE: Inside the Matrix features the six-fight card with four titles contest on the night. MMA event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with fans in attendance.

The event is scheduled for broadcast on Friday, October 30 at 11:30 pm AEDT. The fight fans can watch the live stream on FIGHTMAG (video up top).

In the main event, two-division champion Aung La N Sang defends his ONE middleweight title against Reinier De Ridder. In the co-main event Christian Lee defends his ONE lightweight title against Iuri Lapicus.

Also on the card Martin Nguyen defends his ONE featherweight title against Thanh Le, and Xiong Jing Nan defends her ONE women’s stawweight title against Tiffany Teo in the rematch. In addition, Antonio Caruso meets Eduard Folayang at lightweight, and Ritu Phogat faces Nou Srey Pov at atomweight.

Get ONE: Inside the Matrix results below.

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix results

Middleweight World Championship

Aung La N Sang vs. Reinier De Ridder

Lightweight World Championship

Christian Lee vs. Iuri Lapicus

Featherweight World Championship

Martin Nguyen vs. Thanh Le

Strawweight World Championship

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Tiffany Teo

Lightweight

Antonio Caruso vs. Eduard Folayang

Atomweight

Ritu Phogat vs. Nou Srey Pov