UFC Vegas 12 start time US, Australia – how to watch MMA legend last fight in the Octagon – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The fight card features twelve bouts.

In the main event ranked No.10 middleweight Uriah Hall (16-9) meets former 185-pound champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva (34-10), who held the belt from 2006 to 2013. The bout will mark Silva’s final appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

In the co-main event Bryce Mitchell (13-1) and Andre Fili (21-7) square off at featherweight. The complete UFC Vegas 12 fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva live and exclusive on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, November 1 at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 12 card

UFC Vegas 12 card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring seven matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

  • Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili
  • Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov
  • Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy
  • Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

Preliminary Card

  • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez
  • Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez
  • Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman
  • Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet
  • Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira
  • Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad
