UFC Vegas 12 start time US, Australia – how to watch MMA legend last fight in the Octagon – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The fight card features twelve bouts.

In the main event ranked No.10 middleweight Uriah Hall (16-9) meets former 185-pound champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva (34-10), who held the belt from 2006 to 2013. The bout will mark Silva’s final appearance inside the UFC Octagon.

In the co-main event Bryce Mitchell (13-1) and Andre Fili (21-7) square off at featherweight. The complete UFC Vegas 12 fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva live and exclusive on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, November 1 at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 12 card

UFC Vegas 12 card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring seven matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili

Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

Preliminary Card

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez

Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez

Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman

Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad