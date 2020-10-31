Search
Boxing

Jaime Munguia vs Tureano Johnson results, how to watch, start time, full fight card

Jaime Munguia vs Tureano Johnson
Jaime Munguia vs Tureano Johnson | Pic: GoldenBoyBoxing Twitter

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KO) takes on Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KO) on Friday, October 30. The scheduled for twelve-round middleweight matchup headlines the Golden Boy Promotions fight card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA.

Also on the card Rashidi Ellis (22-0, 14 KO) and Alexis Rocha (16-0, 10 KO) square off at welterweight, and Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KO) and Sulem Urbina (12-0, 2 KO) meet in WBC flyweight title eliminator. The complete lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Munguia vs Johnson live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Friday, October 30 ay 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Get Munguia vs Johnson results below.

Munguia vs Johnson fight card

Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KO) vs Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds

Rashidi Ellis (22-0, 14 KO) vs Alexis Rocha (16-0, 10 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds

Elwin Soto (17-1, 12 KO) vs Carlos Buitrago (32-5-1, 18 KO), junior flyweights, 12 rounds

Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KO) vs Sulem Urbina (12-0, 2 KO), flyweights, 8 rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev (5-0, 4 KO) vs Alan Campa (17-5, 11 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds

Lamont Roach Jr (19-1-1, 7 KO) vs Neil Tabanao (17-7, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Tristan Kalkreuth (5-0, 4 KO) vs Tyler Vogel (3-3, 2 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

