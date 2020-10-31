Search
Boxing

Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen date set to co-headline Sydney Superfight led by Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan

Parviz Iskenderov
Mark Hunt
Mark Hunt in his bout against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia | Emanuel Rudnicki / FIGHTMAG

Boxing match between Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen has been made official. MMA and kickboxing veteran meets NRL legend in the co-main event of Sydney Superfight, taking place at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The date has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 16. The event is headlined by Tim Tszyu up against Bowyn Morgan.

Advertisements

The Hunt vs Gallen matchup was initially announced in February. In July it was reported that the bout was targeted for October. Four venues were named as a potential host. It has all now been made official.

Hunt was last in action in December 2018, when he made his final appearance inside the Octagon. Battling it out at UFC Fight Night in Adelaide, he dropped a unanimous decision against Justin Willis. “The Super Samoan” finished his MMA career on a three-fight losing streak with an overall record of 13-14-1, 1 NC. Nevertheless, earlier he defeated the likes of Derrick Lewis, Frank Mir, Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, among others.

During the heyday of original K-1 in Japan, Mark Hunt was in a number of brawls and secured the record of 30-13, 13 KO/TKO. He faced some of the toughest in business at that time, including Jerome Le Banner (four times) Ray Sefo, Mirko Cro Cop. In his last fight as a kickboxer in April 2008, he challenged then K-1 super heavyweight champion Semmy Schilt, who retained his belt via first-round TKO.

Mark Hunt (0-1-1) made his pro-boxing debut back in August 1998, when he dropped a decision against John Wyborn after three rounds. The last time the 46-year-old competitor tasted “The Sweet Science” was in April 2000, when he fought into a draw with Joe Askew.

Paul Gallen is known as one of the NRL’s toughest players with 348 games behind his belt. He made his pro-boxing debut in February 2014, taking the win against Herman Ene-Purcell via second-round TKO. Since then he won eight more fights, currently holding an overall record of 9-0-1, 5 KO/TKO.

The 39-year-old athlete last fought in November 2019, going a six-round distance with Barry Hall. The bout that ended in a majority draw.

The Gallen vs Hunt fight is reportedly scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KO/TKO) and Bowyn Morgan (21-1, 11 KO/TKO) meet in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

How to watch Sydney Superfight live

Boxing fans can watch Sydney Superfight featuring Tszyu vs Morgan, and Gallen vs Hunt live on Main Event. The start time is scheduled for December 16 at 7 pm AEDT. The cost is set for $59.95 AUD.

Tickets to attend the event at Bankwest Stadium and witness the action as it happens at the arena go on sale Monday, November 2 via Ticketek. Tickets price starts from $29 AUD.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen: NRL star reveals date and venue penciled for boxing showdown

Boxing 0
UFC and K-1 legend Mark Hunt and NRL star Paul Gallen are scheduled to face off inside the squared circle. The date...
Read more

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu new date targets August or September with possible ESPN broadcast

Boxing 0
The new date for all-Australian boxing match between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu has been penciled. The pair is expected to face off late...
Read more

Watch 5 MMA stars who were also top kickboxers

Kickboxing 0
The world of combat sports has seen a number of instances when prominent kickboxers turn MMA fighters. This includes Tyron Spong, who was looking...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

0
UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

0
Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Usyk vs Chisora results – start time, how to watch, full fight card

0
Oleksandr Usyk Dereck Chisora meet in the 12-round matchup with WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title on the line. The contest headlines the six-fight card live...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

0
UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

0
Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen date set to co-headline Sydney Superfight led by Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan

0
Boxing match between Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen has been made official. MMA and kickboxing veteran meets NRL legend in the co-main event of...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora

October 31, 2020

Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097