Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen date set to co-headline Sydney Superfight led by Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan

Boxing match between Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen has been made official. MMA and kickboxing veteran meets NRL legend in the co-main event of Sydney Superfight, taking place at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The date has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 16. The event is headlined by Tim Tszyu up against Bowyn Morgan.

The Hunt vs Gallen matchup was initially announced in February. In July it was reported that the bout was targeted for October. Four venues were named as a potential host. It has all now been made official.

Hunt was last in action in December 2018, when he made his final appearance inside the Octagon. Battling it out at UFC Fight Night in Adelaide, he dropped a unanimous decision against Justin Willis. “The Super Samoan” finished his MMA career on a three-fight losing streak with an overall record of 13-14-1, 1 NC. Nevertheless, earlier he defeated the likes of Derrick Lewis, Frank Mir, Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, among others.

During the heyday of original K-1 in Japan, Mark Hunt was in a number of brawls and secured the record of 30-13, 13 KO/TKO. He faced some of the toughest in business at that time, including Jerome Le Banner (four times) Ray Sefo, Mirko Cro Cop. In his last fight as a kickboxer in April 2008, he challenged then K-1 super heavyweight champion Semmy Schilt, who retained his belt via first-round TKO.

Mark Hunt (0-1-1) made his pro-boxing debut back in August 1998, when he dropped a decision against John Wyborn after three rounds. The last time the 46-year-old competitor tasted “The Sweet Science” was in April 2000, when he fought into a draw with Joe Askew.

Paul Gallen is known as one of the NRL’s toughest players with 348 games behind his belt. He made his pro-boxing debut in February 2014, taking the win against Herman Ene-Purcell via second-round TKO. Since then he won eight more fights, currently holding an overall record of 9-0-1, 5 KO/TKO.

The 39-year-old athlete last fought in November 2019, going a six-round distance with Barry Hall. The bout that ended in a majority draw.

The Gallen vs Hunt fight is reportedly scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KO/TKO) and Bowyn Morgan (21-1, 11 KO/TKO) meet in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

How to watch Sydney Superfight live

Boxing fans can watch Sydney Superfight featuring Tszyu vs Morgan, and Gallen vs Hunt live on Main Event. The start time is scheduled for December 16 at 7 pm AEDT. The cost is set for $59.95 AUD.

Tickets to attend the event at Bankwest Stadium and witness the action as it happens at the arena go on sale Monday, November 2 via Ticketek. Tickets price starts from $29 AUD.