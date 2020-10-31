Inoue vs Moloney weigh-in results – live stream video (start time)

Three-division world champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney live on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV (start time here).

In the co-feature bout Ewa Brodnicka defends her WBO women’s junior lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Mikaela Mayer. The undercard can be found below.

Following the final pre-fight press conference (recap here), the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. The weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 30 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, October 31 at 7 am AEDT.

Get Inoue vs Moloney weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Inoue vs Moloney fight card

Main Card

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney, 12 rounds, Inoue’s WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine bantamweight world titles

Ewa Brodnicka vs. Mikaela Mayer, 10 rounds, Brodnicka’s WBO female junior lightweight world title

Undercard

Robson Conceição vs. Louie Coria, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. George Acosta, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Julian Rodriguez vs. Jose “Piston” Lopez, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Luis Eduardo Pena, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Andy Hiraoka vs. Rickey Edwards, 8 rounds, junior welterweight