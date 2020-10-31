Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora weigh-in results, 2 fights canceled (video)

Oleksandr Usyk Dereck Chisora square off in a twelve-round heavyweight main event battle on October 31 live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. In the co-main event Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr. meet in IBF lightweight title eliminator.

Also on the card Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin battle it out for a vacant WBO women’s middleweight belt. The full Usyk vs Chisora fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Usyk weighed-in at 217.25, while Chisora showed 255.5. Selby and George Kambosos Jr., both showed 134.

The scheduled heavyweight bout between Dave Allen and Christopher Lovejoy has been cancelled, due to a contractual issue with Don King. Lovejoy initially replaced Christian Hammer, who was forced to withdraw due to COVID-19.

The eight-round bantamweight bout between Kash Farooq and Martin Tecuapetla also fell off. One of the Team Farooq’s members tested positive for COVID-19.

Get Usyk vs Chisora weigh-in results below.

Usyk vs Chisora fight card

Oleksandr Usyk (217.25) vs. Dereck Chisora (255.5), heavyweight, 12 rounds

Lee Selby (134) vs. George Kambosos Jr. (134), IBF lightweight title eliminator, 12 rounds

Dave Allen vs. Christopher Lovejoy, heavyweight, 10 rounds – fight cancelled, due to Lovejoy’s contract issue with Don King

Savannah Marshall (11st 5lbs 4oz) vs. Hannah Rankin (11st 4lbs 4oz), vacant WBO women’s middleweight title, 10 rounds

Tommy McCarthy (14st 3lbs 8oz) vs. Bilal Laggoune (14st 3lbs 8oz), vacant European cruiserweight title, 12 rounds

Carly Skelly (8st 7lbs 8oz) vs. Amy Timlin (8st 8lbs 8oz), vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight title, 10 rounds

Kash Farooq (8st 8lbs 6oz) vs. Martin Tecuapetla (8st 10lbs 8oz), bantamweight, 8 rounds – fight cancelled due to Team Farooq’s member testing positive for COVID-19.

Ramla Ali (8st 12lbs 12oz) vs. Eve Hubmeyer (9st 2lbs 8oz), super bantamweight, 6 rounds