Best Shots: ONE Championship ‘Inside the Matrix’ in photos

Reinier De Ridder becomes new ONE middleweight champion with RNC over Aung La N Sang, Christian Lee retains ONE lightweight belt with TKO over Iuri Lapicus, Thanh Le stops Martin Nguyen to claim ONE Featherweight strap

Check out some of the best fight action photos from ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix, featuring the six-fight card with four titles contested on night, on October 30 in Singapore. The full event video and results can be found here.

