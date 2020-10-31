Full Fight: Anderson Silva scores first-round KO against Forrest Griffin at UFC 101 (video)

Former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva is scheduled for his final appearance inside the Octagon when he faces Uriah Hall in the headliner of UFC Vegas 12 this weekend (date and start time in the US and Australia here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to August 2009, when then reigning middleweight champion Silva knocked out former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin in the first round at UFC 101. The bout was declared Knockout of the Night, as well as Fight of the Night. You can watch it up top.