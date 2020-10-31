Full Fight: Uriah Hall secures second-round stoppage win against Gegard Mousasi at UFC Saitama (video)

Uriah Hall goes up against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC Vegas 12 this Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring its No.10-ranked middleweight up against newly-crowned two-time Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi in their first bout.

Hall and Mousasi squared off in September 2015, battling it out in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 75 in Saitama, Japan. Hall took the fight as a replacement opponent for Roan Carneiro.

The scheduled for three rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. Hall performed a spectacular spinning back kick to the face, followed by a jumping knee. He finished the job with a barrage of strikes. The referee stopped the fight at 0:25 into the second round.

In addition to the win Hall was awarded a Performance of The Night bonus. You can watch the full fight up top.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva start time in the US and Australia can be found here.