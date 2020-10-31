UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva

UFC Vegas 12 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In the main event No.10-ranked Uriah Hall faces off former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who is making his final appearance inside the Octagon. Event start time can be found here.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Bryce Mitchell meets Andre Fili at featherweight. The full UFC Vegas 12 card can be found below.

A day before the fight show, the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, which in Australia converts to 3 am AEDT / 12 am AEDT.

Get UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva weigh in results

Main Card

Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili

Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

Preliminary Card

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez

Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez

Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman

Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad