UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva

UFC Vegas 12 features twelve bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In the main event No.10-ranked Uriah Hall faces off former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who is making his final appearance inside the Octagon. Event start time can be found here.
In the co-main event Bryce Mitchell meets Andre Fili at featherweight. The full UFC Vegas 12 card can be found below.
A day before the fight show, the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, which in Australia converts to 3 am AEDT / 12 am AEDT.
Get UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results below.
UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva weigh in results
Main Card
Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva
Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili
Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov
Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy
Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises
Preliminary Card
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez
Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez
Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman
Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt
Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet
Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad