Boxing

Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Leo Santa Cruz with massive uppercut to remain undefeated

Parviz Iskenderov
Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz
Gervonta Davis delivers a knockout uppercut in his bout against Leo Santa Cruz | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Gervonta Davis retains WBA lightweight title and claims WBA super featherweight belt

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz squared off on the top of four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on October 31 (November 1 in Australia). The contest featured WBA lightweight champion up against WBA super featherweight champion.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, with two belts on the line, didn’t go the distance. It was all over half way through the fight, when Davis delivered a powerful uppercut to ultimately drop Santa Cruz to the canvas.

The bout was officially over at 2 minutes and 47 seconds into the sixth round. Check out the video of knockout below.

With the win Gervonta Davis retains his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title, as well as adds WBA ‘super’ super featherweight belt to his collection. In addition, the three-time world champion updates his record to 24-0, 23 KOs. In his previous bout in December 2019 he stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in Round 12 to claim then vacant WBA ‘regular’ lightweight belt.

Leo Santa Cruz drops to 37-2-1, 19 KOs and loses the belt, that he earned in his previous outing last November against Miguel Flores by unanimous decisions. The defeat snaps his five-fight win streak.

The co-feature on Davis vs Santa Cruz fight card saw Mario Barrios retaining his WBA super lightweight title via sixth-round TKO against Ryan Karl.

The complete results from the event can be found here.

Boxing

