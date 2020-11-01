Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles on the line. The contest headlines the fight card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on October 31 (November 1 in Australia).

Advertisements

In the co-main event Mario Barrios defends his WBA super lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Ryan Karl. Also on the card Regis Prograis meets Juan Heraldez in a ten-rounder at super lightweight, and Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno square off in the scheduled for twelve rounds IBF lightweight title eliminator.

Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results can be found here.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz live

Boxing fans can watch Davis vs Santa Cruz live on Showtime PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The pay-per-view cost is $74.99 USD.

In Australia Davis vs Santa Cruz start time converts to Sunday, November 1 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Davis vs Santa Cruz results below.

Davis vs Santa Cruz fight card

Main Card (Showtime PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz, 12 rounds, for WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl, 12 rounds, Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title

Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Isaac Cruz vs. Diego Magdaleno, 12 rounds, IBF lightweight title eliminator

Undercard

Michel Rivera vs. Ladarius Miller, lightweight, 10 rounds

Jerry Pérez vs. Joshua Zuniga, super featherweight, 8 rounds

Anthony Cuba vs. Leon Cavalli (134.8), lightweight, 4 rounds

Julián Rodarte vs. José Morales, super lightweight, 6 rounds