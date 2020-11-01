Search
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

Newswire
Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz
Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz weigh-in faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles on the line. The contest headlines the fight card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on October 31 (November 1 in Australia).

Advertisements

In the co-main event Mario Barrios defends his WBA super lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Ryan Karl. Also on the card Regis Prograis meets Juan Heraldez in a ten-rounder at super lightweight, and Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno square off in the scheduled for twelve rounds IBF lightweight title eliminator.

Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results can be found here.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz live

Boxing fans can watch Davis vs Santa Cruz live on Showtime PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The pay-per-view cost is $74.99 USD.

In Australia Davis vs Santa Cruz start time converts to Sunday, November 1 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Davis vs Santa Cruz results below.

Davis vs Santa Cruz fight card

Main Card (Showtime PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz, 12 rounds, for WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl, 12 rounds, Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title

Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Isaac Cruz vs. Diego Magdaleno, 12 rounds, IBF lightweight title eliminator

Undercard

Michel Rivera vs. Ladarius Miller, lightweight, 10 rounds

Jerry Pérez vs. Joshua Zuniga, super featherweight, 8 rounds

Anthony Cuba vs. Leon Cavalli (134.8), lightweight, 4 rounds

Julián Rodarte vs. José Morales, super lightweight, 6 rounds

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz weigh-in results – main event official, one fight canceled (video)

Boxing 0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz square off on October 31 live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome...
Read more

Davis vs Santa Cruz pre-fight press conference recap

Boxing 0
Three-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and four-division champion Leo "El Terremoto" Santa Cruz squared off at a final press conference (video here) Thursday...
Read more

Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz final pre-fight press conference video

Boxing 0
Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz faceoff in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout with WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

0
UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

0
Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Usyk vs Chisora results – start time, how to watch, full fight card

0
Oleksandr Usyk Dereck Chisora meet in the 12-round matchup with WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title on the line. The contest headlines the six-fight card live...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

0
UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

0
Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen date set to co-headline Sydney Superfight led by Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan

0
Boxing match between Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen has been made official. MMA and kickboxing veteran meets NRL legend in the co-main event of...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora

October 31, 2020

Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097