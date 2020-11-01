Naoya Inoue KO’s Jason Moloney in Round 7 to retain titles – fight video highlights

Naoya Inoue and Jason Moloney squared off inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The contest featured undefeated champion, who put his WBA ‘Super’, IBF and The Ring bantamweight titles on the line, facing off Top 5 contender. The contest headlined the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN Plus in the US and Main Event in Australia.

“The Monster” Inoue brought to the table an untouched 19-win record, including 16 KOs. Moloney entered the squared circle riding the four-fight win streak.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. While both athletes were throwing bombs, one can say Inoue was leading on the score cards all way until the big bang, including a knockdown in Round 6 (watch below).

This counter left … ?@naoyainoue_410 drops Moloney early in Round 6, as his speed and aggressiveness has proven to be a lethal combo so far.#InoueMoloney | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/oiMaufZVjx — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 1, 2020

The body shots are digging hard for @naoyainoue_410, including this stunner late in Round 3. ?#InoueMoloney | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/enGGo9BtNA — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 1, 2020

“The Monster” ultimately dropped his opponent with straight right. The bout officially ended on the last second of the seventh round (See below).

Show. Closed. ? In the closing seconds of Round 7, @naoyainoue_410 sealed a dominant performance like no one else in the Bantamweight division can. Beware. #InoueMoloney pic.twitter.com/CnABtOy8zS — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 1, 2020

With the win Inoue retains his titles and remains undefeated, updating his record to 20-0, 17 KOs. In his previous bout in November last year the Japanese champion scored a unanimous decision against former WBA ‘super’ bantamweight titleholder Nonito Donaire and added a new belt to his collection.

The defeat snapped Moloney’s four-fight win streak. He drops to 21-2, 18 KOs. In his previous outing this past June, he defeated Leonardo Baez via seventh-round RTD.

In the co-main event Mikaela Mayer scored a unanimous decision against former champion Ewa Brodnicka, and became a new WBO women’s junior lightweight titleholder. The full fight results from Inoue vs Moloney fight card can be found here.