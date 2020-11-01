Search
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

Newswire
Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney weigh-in
Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney weigh-in faceoff | Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The 12-round world championship bout tops the fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertisements

The co-main event is the 10-round female boxing matchup, featuring now former WBO women’s junior lightweight champion Ewa Brodnicka up against Mikaela Mayer. Brodnicka missed the required weight limit and ‘lost’ the title on the scales. She is in eligible for the title, while Mayer can still lift the belt.

Inoue vs Moloney undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney in the US

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney live on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard starts at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney Australia time

The fight fans in Australia can watch Inoue vs Moloney live on Main Event. The main card start time is set for Sunday, November 1 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST. The price to watch is set for $29.95 AUD.

Stay tuned with Inoue vs Moloney results below.

Inoue vs Moloney fight card

Main Card

Naoya Inouevs. Jason Moloney, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA, IBF, Ring Magazine bantamweight titles

Ewa Brodnicka vs. Mikaela Mayer, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO women’s junior lightweight title*

Undercard

Robson Conceição vs. Louie Coria, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Julian Rodriguez vs. Jose López , 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Luis Eduardo Pena, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Andy Hiraoka vs. Rickey Edwards, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

*Brodnicka is ineligible for the belt due to missed weight.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney weigh-in results – main event official, in co-main champion loses belt on scale, 1 fight canceled (video)

Boxing 0
Three-division world champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney live on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 31...
Read more

Inoue vs Moloney, Brodnicka vs Mayer world title doubleheader press conference recap

Boxing 0
Naoya "Monster" Inoue, the Japanese three-weight world champion and pound-for-pound talent, is two days away from his Las Vegas debut. He will defend his...
Read more

Inoue vs Moloney pre-fight press conference video

Boxing 0
Three-division champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, October 31...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

0
UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

0
Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Usyk vs Chisora results – start time, how to watch, full fight card

0
Oleksandr Usyk Dereck Chisora meet in the 12-round matchup with WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title on the line. The contest headlines the six-fight card live...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

0
UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In...
Read more
Boxing

Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

0
Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1...
Read more
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz results – fight time in the US, Australia, how to watch PPV card live

0
Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-weight class world champion Leo Santa Cruz meet in a 12-round championship bout with WBA super featherweight and...
Read more
Boxing

Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen date set to co-headline Sydney Superfight led by Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan

0
Boxing match between Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen has been made official. MMA and kickboxing veteran meets NRL legend in the co-main event of...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora

October 31, 2020

Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097