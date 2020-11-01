Inoue vs Moloney results – US and Australia time, how to watch fight live, full card

Three-weight class champion Naoya Inoue defends his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The 12-round world championship bout tops the fight card, taking place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The co-main event is the 10-round female boxing matchup, featuring now former WBO women’s junior lightweight champion Ewa Brodnicka up against Mikaela Mayer. Brodnicka missed the required weight limit and ‘lost’ the title on the scales. She is in eligible for the title, while Mayer can still lift the belt.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney in the US

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney live on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard starts at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney Australia time

The fight fans in Australia can watch Inoue vs Moloney live on Main Event. The main card start time is set for Sunday, November 1 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST. The price to watch is set for $29.95 AUD.

Inoue vs Moloney fight card

Main Card

Naoya Inouevs. Jason Moloney, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA, IBF, Ring Magazine bantamweight titles

Ewa Brodnicka vs. Mikaela Mayer, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – WBO women’s junior lightweight title*

Undercard

Robson Conceição vs. Louie Coria, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Julian Rodriguez vs. Jose López , 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Luis Eduardo Pena, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Andy Hiraoka vs. Rickey Edwards, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

*Brodnicka is ineligible for the belt due to missed weight.