Usyk vs Chisora results – start time, how to watch, full fight card

Oleksandr Usyk Dereck Chisora meet in the 12-round matchup with WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title on the line. The contest headlines the six-fight card live on DAZN and Sky Sports from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia).

In the co-main event Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr. square off in the final IBF lightweight title eliminator. In addition, Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin battle it out for a vacant WBO women’s middleweight title.

The full Usyk vs Chisora fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora – start time in the US, UK and Australia

Boxing fans can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora live on DAZN and Sky Sports. The start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In the UK the start time is set for 6 pm GMT.

Usyk vs Chisora Australia time converts to Sunday, November 1 at 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST.

Usyk vs Chisora fight card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora, heavyweight, 12 rounds – WBO Intercontinental title

Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr., lightweight, 12 rounds – IBF lightweight title eliminator

Savannah Marshall vs. Hannah Rankin, middleweight, 10 rounds – vacant WBO women’s middleweight title

Tommy McCarthy vs. Bilal Laggoune, cruiserweight, 12 rounds – vacant European cruiserweight title

Ramla Ali vs. Eve Hubmeyer, super bantamweight, 6 rounds

Amy Timlin vs. Carly Skelly, super bantamweight, 10 rounds – vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight title