The Ultimate Fighter returns – Season 29 to debut March 2021 on ESPN Plus

The Ultimate Fighter
The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 to debut on ESPN Plus, March 2021 | Pic: UFC Twitter screenshot

Remote TUF 29 casting open now through Nov. 13

UFC and ESPN+ announced today that The Ultimate Fighter, the longstanding reality television series will return in March 2021, exclusively on ESPN+.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 (TUF 29) will feature athletes from the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and middleweight (185 lbs.) divisions. Casting is open through Friday, Nov. 13 with applications available for download at ufc.com/TUF. Team coaches for TUF 29 will be announced at a later date.

The iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Uriah Hall and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22.

In addition to TUF 29, ESPN+ will also be a new destination for fans to re-watch all 28 previous seasons of TUF, available on a date to be announced soon.

Casting for TUF 29 will be remote for the first time with no physical tryouts. Finalists will be selected by late November 2020.

  • Who: Male bantamweight (135 lb.) and middleweight (185 lb.) athletes
  • When: Now through Friday, Nov. 13
  • Where: Remote Casting Only – Application Available at ufc.com/TUF
  • Casting contact: Gary DeFranco at gdefranco@pilgrimmediagroup.com

TUF joins a lineup of original and on-demand content on ESPN+ that includes: Dana White’s Contender Series, the four-part documentary UFC Fight Island Declassified, Ariel & The Bad Guy, Detail: Daniel Cormier, UFC Destined, UFC Unlocking Victory, UFC Embedded, UFC Reloaded, UFC Top 10, and a library of recent events, great title fights and classic UFC.

