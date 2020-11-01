UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In the main event ranked No.10 middleweight Uriah Hall squares off against former 185-pound champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.
In the co-main event Bryce Mitchell and Andre Fili do battle at featherweight. The full UFC Vegas 12 card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.
UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva start time
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva main card start time in the United States is set for Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 12 live on ESPN+.
UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva main card start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 1 at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST. The event is available on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass.
Stay tuned with UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva results below.
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva results
Main Card
Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva
Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili
Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy
Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov
Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises
Preliminary Card
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez
Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez
Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman
Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt
Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet
Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad