UFC Vegas 12 results – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva, start time and how to watch

UFC Vegas 12 features eleven bouts on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). In the main event ranked No.10 middleweight Uriah Hall squares off against former 185-pound champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.

In the co-main event Bryce Mitchell and Andre Fili do battle at featherweight. The full UFC Vegas 12 card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva start time

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva main card start time in the United States is set for Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 12 live on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva main card start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, November 1 at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST. The event is available on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass.

Stay tuned with UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva results below.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva results

Main Card

Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva

Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

Preliminary Card

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez

Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez

Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman

Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad