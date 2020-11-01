UFC Vegas 12 post-fight press conference – live stream video

The UFC Vegas 12 post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on November 1 (AEDT). MMA fans can watch the live stream on FIGHTMAG (video up top). In attendance some of the fighters battling it out on the night. The UFC Vegas 12 fight results can be found here. The main event full fight video highlights, featuring Uriah Hall up against Anderson Silva, are available here.