Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 12

Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 12 held at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in Australia). The contest featured ranked No.10 middleweight up against former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva. The latter was making his last appearance inside the Octagon.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the fourth round, when Hall dropped Silva with powerful hand and finished the job with a flurry of punches.
You can watch Hall vs Silva full fight video highlights below. From result to walk out.
Oficial, @UriahHallMMA derrota a Anderson Silva por TKO en round 4 en #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/qPrUpoKymg
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2020
Incredible respect between @UriahHallMMA and @SpiderAnderson ?? #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/eBo03IoyYu
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 1, 2020
PRIME TIME!@UriahHallMMA pours it on and finishes Anderson Silva! #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/F83sbTZE0w
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 1, 2020
HUGE shots from ?? @UriahHallMMA dropping The Spider! #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/s67H4BDgOg
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 1, 2020
Right before the bell to end Round 3, @UriahHallMMA dropped Anderson Silva ? #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/DiGtowbHCJ
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020
It never gets old ? #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/zM1H1veJmf
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020
Sale la presión de la La Araña en round 1! #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/B40LxBXTZA
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2020
Let's dance!@UriahHallMMA vs @SpiderAnderson starts now.
[ #UFCVegas12 – LIVE on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/TSjOYq3zeG
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020
Aquí viene la contra parte @UriahHallMMA ?? #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/1Ir2vqDT41
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2020
Once last dance…
? The legend – @SpiderAnderson has just stepped in the Octagon for the final time. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/pNEHP6pxvL
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020
With the win Uriah Hall secured the third straight victory and updated his record to 17-9. In his previous two bouts last September and December 2018, respectively, he took a split decision against Antonio Carlos Junior and the third-round KO of Bevon Lewis
Anderson Silva dropped to 34-11, 1 NC and suffered the third defeat in a row. Last May he was stopped by Jared Cannonier in the first round with leg kick. In February 2019 he dropped a unanimous decision against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
Silva’s last win goes back to February 2017, when he scored a unanimous decision against Derek Brunson. Future Hall of Famer held the belt from 2006 to 2013.
The full fight results from UFC Vegas 12 can be found here.