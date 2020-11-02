Bellator 251 fight card – how to watch Melvin Manhoef vs Corey Anderson

Following Bellator 250 held last week at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, where Gegard Mousasi became the two-time middleweight champion after he had scored a unanimous decision against Douglas Lima (video highlights here), the promotion returns to the same venue on November 5 with Bellator 251 topped by Melvin Manhoef up against Corey Anderson.

The contest features the fight sport legend, who made a name for himself in both, kickboxing and MMA, facing off the promotional debutant, who has had a fairly successful run in the UFC. The pair squares off at light heavyweight.

Melvin Manhoef (31-14-1, 2 NC) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous outing last October he stopped Yannick Bahati in the first round. In June 2019 he defeated Kent Kauppinen by unanimous decision. In his last to date fight as a kickboxer a bit over three years ago, Manhoef defeated K-1 kickboxing legend Remy Bonjasky by decision.

Corey Anderson (13-5) lost his previous bout in February by knockout in the first round against the newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. The outing was his final appearance inside the Octagon. Prior to that he won four bouts in a row, including the first-round stoppage of Johnny Walker, and a trio of unanimous decisions against Ilir Latifi, Glover Teixeira and Patrick Cummins.

The co-main event at Bellator 251 is set to see Tyrell Fortune (8-1, 1 NC) and Said Sowma (6-1) squaring off at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson main card live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN. The start time is scheduled for November 5 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on CBSSports.com, Bellator MMA channel on YouTube and DAZN, starting at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT.

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson

Heavyweight Tyrell Fortune vs. Said Sowma

Middleweight Austin Vanderford vs. Chris Curtis

Welterweight Derek Anderson vs. Killys Mota

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Bryce Logan

Light Heavyweight Alex Polizzi vs. Julius Anglickas

Featherweight Janay Harding vs. Jessy Miele

Lightweight Nainoa Dung vs. Piankhi Zimmerman

Bantamweight Jaylon Bates vs. Joe Supino

Flyweight Sumiko Inaba vs. Jessica Ruiz