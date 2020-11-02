Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 set at lightweight, expected at UFC 257 on Jan 23

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appears to be locked and loaded. The pair is expected to square off in a three-round lightweight bout early next year.

This past September McGregor and Poirier first verbally agreed to meet in a charity exhibition match on December 12 in Ireland. UFC immediately offered them a real fight.

[It’s signed?] “I think so, yeah,” UFC President Dana White told reporters at UFC Vegas 12 post-fight presser when asked whether McGregor vs Poirier was a done deal. “As far as I know it’s done.”

According to MMA Fighting McGregor vs Poirier rematch will be held on January 23. The date is planned to produce the first pay-per-view fight card for 2021 – UFC 257, that currently has no headliner.

The first fight between McGregor and Poirier was held back in September 2014. The scheduled for three rounds featherweight matchup ended in favor of “The Notorious”, who claimed the win via first-round stoppage.

Since then Conor McGregor fought eight times, winning both, UFC featherweight and lightweight titles, against Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez, respectively. The biggest loss in his career is, arguably, the defeat against the newly-retired lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier, McGregor has also secured the 1-1 record with Nate Diaz. The trilogy fight is always a possibility.

The proposed fight against Poirier on January 23 will mark almost a year to the day, since McGregor’s last appearance inside the Octagon. In January this year he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds of a fight, that was meant to be a beginning of a busy schedule for 2020. Pandemic and fan-less events, and other issues along the way, put a stop to it.

Dustin Poirier last fought in June, scoring a unanimous decision against Dan Hooker. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered against Nurmagomedov in September 2019. Prior to that he earned interim 155-pound title by UD against Max Holloway.

With Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement post-fight against Justin Gaethje (video highlights here) at UFC 254 in October (check out live blog), some have speculated that McGregor vs Poirier 2 could be for a lightweight title, or perhaps, for an interim lightweight belt. Nevertheless, White said “he [Nurmagomedov] is still the champ.”

“There’s no vacant title right now or no interim title happening. He’s the champ and we’ll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do.”

As for whether “The Eagle” would once against step inside the Octagon, White said “He didn’t say he’ll fight, but he didn’t say no. He’s considering the 30-0. His father wanted it.”