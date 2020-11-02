Search
Muay Thai

Video: Elbows and head kick knockouts in Muay Thai

Newswire

There were plenty of knockouts this past weekend in boxing and MMA, including a KO of the Year candidate, courtesy of Gervonta Davis, who floored Leo Santa Cruz with a devastating uppercut (watch here). As well, “The Monster” Naoya Inoue dropped Jason Moloney with straight right (video here), while Uriah Hall dominated former UFC middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva with flurry of punches (highlights here).

Advertisements

The featured video up top features three knockouts in Muay Thai, delivered via uppercut elbow, spinning back elbow and kick to the head. The fights go a few years back with Toby “The Weapon” Smith, Danial “Mini T” Williams and Parviz Iskenderov battling it out in Perth, Australia.

You can watch it up top. The lineup looks as the following:

Toby Smith vs. Diesellek TopKing Boxing

Danial “Mini T” Williams vs. Karl Hodgers

Parviz Iskenderov vs. Alex Job

For those following the “Art of Eight Limbs” here is the video compiling all WKN world championship bouts of Nathan Corbett. The video includes a number of stoppages performed via knee strike and “Carnage’s” signature move, elbow blows.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMuay ThaiVideo

Add a comment

Related

Gerald Ng talks Lethwei, Dave Leduc, WLC: Hideout Battle, first women’s title fight and more

Lethwei 0
Gerald Ng of World Lethwei Championship joins Parviz Iskenderov to talk about Burmese boxing - the combat sport from Myanmar, its stars, including Dave...
Read more

Watch Muay Thai event NEMESIS 11: Toby Smith vs Johane Beausejour (video)

Muay Thai 0
With no live events happening amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, numerous fight organizations replay their past shows. Muay Thai event Nemesis 11 joins the schedule...
Read more

Rico vs Badr 2: Reasons to watch GLORY Collision II

Blog 5
Rico vs Badr 2 headlines GLORY Collision II at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on December 21 (Dec. 22 AEST). The event features...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

Video: Elbows and head kick knockouts in Muay Thai

0
There were plenty of knockouts this past weekend in boxing and MMA, including a KO of the Year candidate, courtesy of Gervonta Davis, who...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Leo Santa Cruz with massive uppercut to remain undefeated

0
Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz squared off on the top of four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio,...
Read more
Boxing

Naoya Inoue KO’s Jason Moloney in Round 7 to retain titles – fight video highlights

0
Naoya Inoue and Jason Moloney squared off inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday, November...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Muay Thai

Video: Elbows and head kick knockouts in Muay Thai

0
There were plenty of knockouts this past weekend in boxing and MMA, including a KO of the Year candidate, courtesy of Gervonta Davis, who...
Read more
MMA

Kubanych Abdisalam vs Valeriu Mircea co-headlines BRAVE CF 45

0
After a monumental win in his promotional debut, Kubanych Abdisalam will look to prove his mettle and cement his place among BRAVE CF's elite...
Read more
Photos

Best Shots: Davis vs Santa Cruz PPV fight card in photos

0
Enjoy some of the best fight action photos from the Showtime PPV card topped by Gervonta Davis up against Leo Santa Cruz. The four-fight...
Read more
Boxing

Gervonta Davis secures KO of the Year candidate over Leo Santa Cruz

0
Gervonta "Tank" Davis delivered a Knockout of the Year candidate over four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz in the most significant fight of his...
Read more
Boxing

Naoya Inoue knocks out Jason Moloney, Mikaela Mayer decisions Ewa Brodnicka

0
The Monster came to Las Vegas. He conquered. Naoya "Monster" Inoue, the pound-for-pound talent from Japan, defended his WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine bantamweight world titles Saturday...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora

October 31, 2020

Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097