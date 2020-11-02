Video: Elbows and head kick knockouts in Muay Thai

There were plenty of knockouts this past weekend in boxing and MMA, including a KO of the Year candidate, courtesy of Gervonta Davis, who floored Leo Santa Cruz with a devastating uppercut (watch here). As well, “The Monster” Naoya Inoue dropped Jason Moloney with straight right (video here), while Uriah Hall dominated former UFC middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva with flurry of punches (highlights here).

The featured video up top features three knockouts in Muay Thai, delivered via uppercut elbow, spinning back elbow and kick to the head. The fights go a few years back with Toby “The Weapon” Smith, Danial “Mini T” Williams and Parviz Iskenderov battling it out in Perth, Australia.

You can watch it up top. The lineup looks as the following:

Toby Smith vs. Diesellek TopKing Boxing

Danial “Mini T” Williams vs. Karl Hodgers

Parviz Iskenderov vs. Alex Job

For those following the “Art of Eight Limbs” here is the video compiling all WKN world championship bouts of Nathan Corbett. The video includes a number of stoppages performed via knee strike and “Carnage’s” signature move, elbow blows.