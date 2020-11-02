Next opponent for Saenchai announced – full card set for Thai Fight Korat on Nov 7

Coming off the win earned less than three weeks ago, Saenchai is back in the ring this coming Saturday, November 7. The famed Muay Thai fighter battles it out in the main event of “Thai Fight Korat” held in Nakhon Ratchasima – one of the four major cities of Isan, Northeast Thailand.

Advertisements

Saenchai is set to face Danilo Reis of Brazil in the scheduled for three rounds 67 kg Muay Thai bout. The rest of the card features a series of bouts in Kard Chuek, where instead of boxing gloves, ropes is used around hand and forearm, as well as one women’s contest in Muay Thai.

Muay Thai fans can watch Thai Fight Korat live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and Channel 8 in Thailand. The start time is scheduled for November 7 at 6 pm local time (GMT+7), which makes it 6 am ET / 3 am PT in the US and 10 pm AEDT in Australia.

The full Thai Fight Korat card can be found below.

Thai Fight Korat card

Main Card

Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym vs. Danilo Reis – Muay Thai, 67 kg

P.T .T V.Rujirawong vs. Sliman Zegnoun – Kard Chuek, 69 kg

Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong vs. Victor Hugo – Kard Chuevk, 71 kg

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong vs. Daniel Kerr – Kard Chuek, 78 kg

Saiyok Pumphanmuang vs. Alexandru Bublea – Kard Chuek, 72 kg

Saensatharn P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym vs. Herbert Kinscher – Kard Chuek, 73 kg

Iquezang Kor.Rungthanakeat vs. Omar Mahir – Kard Chuek, 70 kg

Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom vs. Morgane Manfredi – Muay Thai, 51 kg

Ratchasing Rongreankeela-Korat vs. Pedro Rodrigues – Kard Chuek, 67 kg

Undercard

Petchpanlan P.K.Saenchai Muay Thai Gym vs. Joao Vitor, 60 kg

Singtong Sitkumnanprasert vs. Abdelatif Badi, 64 kg