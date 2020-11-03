Search
Boxing

Jumanne Camero says Paddy Donovan has bitten off more than he can chew

Jumanne Camero
Jumanne Camero | MTK Global

Former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero has warned Paddy Donovan that he may have bitten off more than he can chew ahead of their showdown on next week’s MTK Fight Night event.

Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) takes on undefeated Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 11 November, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It’s the biggest step up of Donovan’s career so far, and after the Irishman made his world title ambitions known last week, Camero has fired back with a warning of his own.

Camero said: “He and most people think he is the real deal. He obviously has had a great deal of amateur fights and will be bringing a lot of skill to the table.

“I think he is ready for a step up and I like that he doesn’t just talk about doing it but is also walking the walk. That said, I think they have bitten off a little more than they can chew. If he’s as good as he’s being touted then this will be an exhilarating fight.

“He’s talking about being a world champion by 24, and a statement like that was certainly thought prior to him fighting me. It’s nothing more than adding a timeframe to it, but if is overlooking me then it would only be in my favour.”

Elsewhere on next week’s card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi.

