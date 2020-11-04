Bellator 251 weigh-in results and live stream video – Manhoef vs Anderson headlines

Bellator 251 features ten bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 5 (Friday, November 6 in Australia). In the main event live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN kickboxing and MMA legend Melvin Manhoef squares off against ex-UFC fighter Corey Anderson (event start time here).

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. MMA fans can watch Bellator 251 ceremonial weigh-in live on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The start time is scheduled for November 4 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT, which in Australia converts to November 5 at 3 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with Bellator 251 weigh-in results below.

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson

Melvin Manhoef () vs. Corey Anderson ()

Tyrell Fortune () vs. Said Sowma ()

Austin Vanderford () vs. Vinicius de Jesus ()

Derek Anderson () vs. Killys Mota ()

Preliminary Card

Georgi Karakhanyan () vs. Bryce Logan ()

Alex Polizzi () vs. Julius Anglickas ()

Janay Harding () vs. Jessy Miele ()

Ali Zebian () vs. Piankhi Zimmerman ()

Jaylon Bates () vs. Joe Supino ()

Sumiko Inaba () vs. Jessica Ruiz ()