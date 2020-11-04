Dana White’s Contender Series 34 – November 4 fight card

The four-fight card has been set and the fighters weighed-in for Dana White’s Contender Series 34 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 4 (Thursday, November 5). The event is streamed on ESPN+, featuring MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon in hopes to win a contract with the promotion.

In the main event Carlos Ulber (2-0) squares off against Bruno Oliveira (8-1) at light heavyweight. The athletes weighed-in at a 202 and 203, respectively.

Also on the card Ignacio Bahamondes weighed-in at 168.5 for his bout against Edson Gomez, who missed welterweight limit, showing 174. The latter has been fined 20 percent of his purse and the bout proceeds as scheduled.

The full DWCS 34 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 34 weigh-in results

Carlos Ulberg (202) vs. Bruno Oliveira (203)

Ignacio Bahamondes (168.5) vs. Edson Gomez (174)*

Vince Murdock (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (146)

Harry Hunsucker (249.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (263.5)

*Missed weight.