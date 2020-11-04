Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach weigh-in results – full fight card, how to watch, start time

Undefeated Eimantas Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Justin DeLoach (19-4, 10 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight battle on November 4. The contest-headlines the four-fight PBC on FOX card taking place Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The co-main event is an eight-round super welterweight matchup between Kent Cruz (15-0-1, 9 KOs) and Erik Castillo (9-2, 3 KOs). In addition, Chordale Booker (15-0, 7 KOs) meets Sonny Duversonne (11-1-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight, and Santos Ortega (5-0, 2 KOs) squares off against Fernando Ibarra (2-4, 0 KO) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. The Stanionis vs DeLoach weigh-in results and full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Stanionis vs DeLoach live

Boxing fans can watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach live on FS1, Fox Sports App and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Thursday, November 5 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stanionis vs DeLoach fight card

Eimantas Stanionis (147.8) vs. Justin DeLoach (146.6), welterweight, 10 rounds

Kent Cruz (139.6) vs. Erik Castillo (145), super welterweight, 8 rounds

Chordale Booker (154.6) vs. Sonny Duversonne (154.6), super middleweight, 8 rounds

Santos Ortega (124) vs. Fernando Ibarra (122.2), super bantamweight, 4 rounds