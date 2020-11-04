McGregor tests positive for COVID-19, Guerfi fight canceled

The planned European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor has unfortunately been postponed after McGregor tested positive for COVID-19.

The two men were due to meet on the MTK Fight Night taking place on Wednesday 11 November at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, with a new date set to be announced for that fight in the near future.

The rest of next week’s card will go ahead as scheduled live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV. Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re gutted to miss out on this fantastic fight between McGregor and Guerfi, but McGregor’s health is most important and we wish him a speedy recovery. We hope to have a new date for that fight very shortly.

“We still have a huge card taking place featuring some incredible talent, including Kazakh superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet, who in just his second professional fight faces undefeated Macaulay McGowan for the WBC International super-welterweight title.

“Irish sensation Paddy Donovan has a big step up against Jumanne Camero, highly-rated Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, plus there are two brilliant 50-50 fights between Jack Rafferty and Tom Hill, and Inder Bassi and Jack Martin, so it’s still a must-see event.”