Video: UFC 255 first trailer released – two flyweight titles on the line

UFC 255 features a pair of flyweight title bouts live on pay-per-view from APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22 in Australia). In the main event Deiveson Figueiredo defends his belt against Alex Perez, following the co-main event, as Valentina Schevchenko defends her 125-pound belt against Jennifer Maia. The first promo trailer for UFC 255 hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.