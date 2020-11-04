UFC Vegas 13 fight card – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Following UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva which saw, what appears to be, the final fight of former middleweight champion inside the Octagon, the promotions moves on with UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The main event features a five-round battle battle between former light heavyweight title challengers, as Thiago Santos meets Glover Teixeira.

The pair was previously booked twice for the events in September and October. Each time the bout was rescheduled due to positive tests result for COVID-19 to both competitors (Teixeira and then Santos).

Thiago Santos (21-7) last fought in July 2019 when he suffered the defeat by split decision against then champion Jon Jones. Prior to that he won four bouts in a row, including the third-round stoppage of a newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, following a pair of TKOs against Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders, and a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland.

Glover Teixeira (31-7) is riding the four-win streak. He was last in action in May, when he stopped Anthony Smith in Round 5. Before that he took a split decision against Nikita Krylov and submitted Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson in the second and first rounds, respectively.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 13 is set to see a three-round matchup between former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (29-19, 2 NC) and Tanner Boser (19-6-1). Arlovski is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Philipe Lins. Boser won his previous bout via second-round TKO against Raphael Pessoa, following the first-round KO of Lins.

The current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 13 fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen

Cláudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons

Alexander Romanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Darren Elkins vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj