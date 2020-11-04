Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 13 fight card – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Parviz Iskenderov
Thiago Santos
Thiago Santos in his bout against Jan Blachowicz at UFC Prague | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

Following UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva which saw, what appears to be, the final fight of former middleweight champion inside the Octagon, the promotions moves on with UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The main event features a five-round battle battle between former light heavyweight title challengers, as Thiago Santos meets Glover Teixeira.

Advertisements

The pair was previously booked twice for the events in September and October. Each time the bout was rescheduled due to positive tests result for COVID-19 to both competitors (Teixeira and then Santos).

Thiago Santos (21-7) last fought in July 2019 when he suffered the defeat by split decision against then champion Jon Jones. Prior to that he won four bouts in a row, including the third-round stoppage of a newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, following a pair of TKOs against Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders, and a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland.

Glover Teixeira (31-7) is riding the four-win streak. He was last in action in May, when he stopped Anthony Smith in Round 5. Before that he took a split decision against Nikita Krylov and submitted Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson in the second and first rounds, respectively.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 13 is set to see a three-round matchup between former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (29-19, 2 NC) and Tanner Boser (19-6-1). Arlovski is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Philipe Lins. Boser won his previous bout via second-round TKO against Raphael Pessoa, following the first-round KO of Lins.

The current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 13 fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

Main Card

  • Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha
  • Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen
  • Cláudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Preliminary Card

  • Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
  • Darren Elkins vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri
  • Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Robert Whittaker says he’ll look at fighting Israel Adesanya early 2021

UFC
Former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker has now made it clear, that he wants to fight his old foe, current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya. The...
Read more

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 set at lightweight, expected at UFC 257 on Jan 23

UFC
The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appears to be locked and loaded. The pair is expected to square off in...
Read more

The Ultimate Fighter returns – Season 29 to debut March 2021 on ESPN Plus

Entertainment
UFC and ESPN+ announced today that The Ultimate Fighter, the longstanding reality television series will return in March 2021, exclusively on ESPN+. The Ultimate Fighter...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC Vegas 13 fight card – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Following UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva which saw, what appears to be, the final fight of former middleweight champion inside the Octagon, the...
Read more
Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach weigh-in results – full fight card, how to watch, start time

Undefeated Eimantas Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Justin DeLoach (19-4, 10 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight battle on November 4. The contest-headlines the four-fight...
Read more
UFC

Robert Whittaker says he’ll look at fighting Israel Adesanya early 2021

Former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker has now made it clear, that he wants to fight his old foe, current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya. The...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC Vegas 13 fight card – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Following UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva which saw, what appears to be, the final fight of former middleweight champion inside the Octagon, the...
Read more
Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach weigh-in results – full fight card, how to watch, start time

Undefeated Eimantas Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Justin DeLoach (19-4, 10 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight battle on November 4. The contest-headlines the four-fight...
Read more
Boxing

McGregor tests positive for COVID-19, Guerfi fight canceled

The planned European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor has unfortunately been postponed after McGregor tested positive for COVID-19. The two men...
Read more
Boxing

Hassan Azim faces MJ Hall in pro-boxing debut at MTK Fight Night, Nov 11

Highly-rated amateur star Hassan Azim is ready to show the world what he is capable of as he prepares for his professional debut on...
Read more
UFC

Robert Whittaker says he’ll look at fighting Israel Adesanya early 2021

Former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker has now made it clear, that he wants to fight his old foe, current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya. The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach

November 04, 2020

Boxing

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson

November 05, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

November 07, 2020

MMA

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

November 07, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Leo Santa Cruz with massive uppercut to remain undefeated

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz squared off on the top of four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097