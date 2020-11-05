Search
Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari
Badr Hari in his second bout against Rico Verhoeven in December 2019 | GLORY Kickboxing

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY 76 main event, has been rescheduled for the second time. The pair is now set to meet on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia).

Hari and Adegbuyi were initially scheduled to battle it out in June. The matchup fell off due to coronavirus pandemic. The bout was rescheduled for this coming Saturday, November 7. However in October Hari tested positive for COVID-19 and the event has been postponed.

Badr Hari last fought in December 2019 when he suffered the defeat via third-round TKO (leg injury) against current heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. Benjamin Adegbuyi was in action in November 2011, taking the win over D’Angelo Marshall by unanimous decision.

The co-main event at GLORY 76 is scheduled to see a five-round welterweight championship unification, as reigning champion Cédric Doumbé meets interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart in the trilogy fight. Their first non-title bout in 2016 ended in favor of Doumbe, who scored a unanimous decision. Groenhart took revenge by split decision and took the belt in August 2017.

The fight card also includes a four-man heavyweight tournament and a preliminary bout. The full GLORY 76 lineup can be found below.

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny fight card

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi
Heavyweight Bout

Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner
Heavyweight Tournament Final

Cédric Doumbé (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (iC)
Undisputed Welterweight Championship Bout (170 lbs / 77 kg)

Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B

Massinissa Hamaili vs. Levi Rigters
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen
Lightweight Bout (154 lbs / 70 kg)

How to watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny

The fight fans fans can watch GLORY Kickboxing 76 topped by Badr Hari up against Benjamin Adegbuyi live on FITE on Saturday, December 19. The pay-per-view cost is set for $14.99 USD. The event is held at a studio location with no fans in attendance.GLORY 76: Badr vs. Benny

