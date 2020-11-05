BRAVE CF 44 weigh-in results – Cleiton Silva vs Amin Ayoub lightweight title official

BRAVE CF 44 features the eight-fight MMA card on Friday, November 5 in Bahrain. In the main event lightweight champion Cleiton “Predator” Silva makes the first defense of his belt against Amin Ayoub.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for the their respective bouts. Both main event fighters showed 70.1 kg, making the title fight official.

Mohammad Tawfeeq Almherat missed weight by 200 gm, showing 57.3 kg, for his fight against Mohammed Salah Almuamari, who was 56.9 kg. The bout proceeds as scheduled.

The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

BRAVE CF 44 fight card

Cleiton “Predator” Silva (70.1 kg) vs. Amin Ayoub (70.1 kg)

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (79.6 kg) vs. Louis Glismann (78.9 kg)

John Brewin (70.8 kg) vs. Rolando Dy (70.2 kg)

Dominic Schober (83.7 kg) vs. Mzwandile Hlongwa (83.8 kg)

Gerson Pereira (61.3 kg) vs. Bair Stehpin (61.6 kg)

Abbas Khan (70.7 kg) vs. Yann Liasse (70.4 kg)

Mohammed Sameer (72.8 kg) vs. Toni Bourached (72.5 kg)

Mohammed Salah Almuamari (56.9 kg) vs. Mohammad Tawfeeq Almherat (57.3 kg)*

*Missed weight.