Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 8 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series 34 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, November 4 (Thursday, November 5). MMA fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to 12 pm AEDT.

The fight card comprises four bouts, with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a contract with the promotion. The headline-bout features Carlos Ulber (2-0) up against Bruno Oliveira (8-1) at light heavyweight. Weigh-in results here.

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 34 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 34 results

Carlos Ulberg def. Bruno Oliveira by KO (punches, R1 at 2:02)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Edson Gomez by KO (front kick, R2 at 2:31)

Luis Saldana def. Vince Murdock by TKO (punches, R3 at 0:44)

Jared Vanderaa def. Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:34)

UFC contract winners

Following the event results UFC President Dana White announces the fighters joining the promotion (watch the video up top). All four fighters scored the contract.