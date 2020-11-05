Video: Eimantas Stanionis stops Justin DeLoach in Round 9 – fight highlights

Rising unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) delivered a ninth-round TKO victory over Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs)Wednesday night in the main event of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In the early rounds, DeLoach had some success moving around the ring and by being the busier fighter against the patient Stanionis. The 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Stanionis continued to push forward and stay in the face of DeLoach, slowly finding a place to land left hooks and numerous body shots.

.@E_Stanionis has a dangerous left hook and he gave DeLoach a little taste in RD1. #StanionisDeLoach #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/YiH3lgDgPU — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

?@E_Stanionis and @jipthechamp are trading shots in Round 3! Who has the edge so far? pic.twitter.com/Y3ClTeqiXr — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 5, 2020

In round seven, Stanionis broke through with a combination straight right hand followed by a left hook to the head that staggered DeLoach. Stanionis was able to capitalize on the moment and continued to punish DeLoach, who was able to hold enough to make it through the round.

The left lands again for @E_Stanioni, starting a barrage of punches that somehow @jipthechamp survives in RD7. #StanionisDeLoach #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/N5fZA4QuA2 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

Stanionis finished the fading DeLoach in round nine, hitting him with a left hook to the head and body shot combo that put DeLoach on the canvas midway through the round. After rising from a second knockdown moments later, DeLoach was swarmed by Stanionis until referee Ray Corona stopped the bout 2:53 into the ninth round.

.@E_Stanionis drops Justin DeLoach 3x in RD9 to get the victory. The first knockdown started with a mean hook to the body. #StanionisDeLoach #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/6nYeQ3WaRK — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

The second knockdown came from combinations, hitting DeLoach with ?s to the head and to the body. #StanionisDeLoach #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/plWuN52GEO — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

.@E_Stanionis showed skill, power and precision that ended up being too much for Deloach in his RD9 TKO. #StanionisDeLoach #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/Fd9g46xlGx — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

Stanionis was the more accurate fighter according to CompuBox, landing 29% to DeLoach’s 20% while besting him in total punches landed with a 124 to 118 mark.

Super Welterweight Contender Chordale Booker Remains Unbeaten With Decision Over Sonny Duversonne

In the co-main event, super welterweight contender Chordale Booker (16-0, 7 KOs) remained unbeaten by edging Sonny Duversonne (11-2-2, 8 KOs) by split decision in their eight round showdown.

Chordale Booker defeats Sonny Duversonne by SD in a closely contested bout, protecting his undefeated record (16-0) in his first fight back in the ring after 17 months. #BookerDuversonne #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/4yiOz1qmve — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

The fight was a tale of two halves, with Booker establishing his offense in the early rounds, while Duversonne came on strong in the later rounds, especially the fifth through seventh frames. The punch stats emphasized the close nature of the fight, with Booker holding a narrow 132 to 131 advantage in punches landed. Booker had a wide advantage in body punches landed, with 67 to Duversonne’s 15.

RD6 has been a big round for Sonny Duversonne, mainly due to finding a home for his right hand. #BookerDuversonne #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/SsrHExuZv0 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

After eight rounds, the judges were split, with one judge scoring it 77-75 for Duversonne, overruled by two judges giving the fight to Booker by the same 77-75 score.

Undefeated Kent Cruz Stops Erik Castillo After Two Rounds

In a super lightweight attraction, undefeated Kent Cruz (16-0-1, 10 KOs) stopped Mexico’s Erik Castillo (9-3, 3 KOs) after two rounds, when Castillo’s corner halted the fight between rounds. The stoppage officially goes down as taking place 2:59 into the second round.

Kent Cruz (16-0-1) defeats Erik Castillo (9-3) by TKO, protecting his undefeated record and getting his first win with Ronnie Shields tonight on #PBConFS1. #CruzCastillo pic.twitter.com/yd2ujByZ6D — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 5, 2020

Both men showed a willingness to exchange in the opening moments of the fight, as they met in the middle of the ring throwing wild power punches. Cruz got the better of the early clash and established his offensive attack from the outset. Trained by renowned coach Ronnie Shields, Cruz was victorious in his first fight since January 2019.