Search
Boxing

Video: Eimantas Stanionis stops Justin DeLoach in Round 9 – fight highlights

Newswire
Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach
Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach | Pic:Premier Boxing Champions Twitter

Rising unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round TKO over Justin DeLoach in FS1 PBC Fight Night main event

Rising unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) delivered a ninth-round TKO victory over Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs)Wednesday night in the main event of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Advertisements

In the early rounds, DeLoach had some success moving around the ring and by being the busier fighter against the patient Stanionis. The 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Stanionis continued to push forward and stay in the face of DeLoach, slowly finding a place to land left hooks and numerous body shots.

In round seven, Stanionis broke through with a combination straight right hand followed by a left hook to the head that staggered DeLoach. Stanionis was able to capitalize on the moment and continued to punish DeLoach, who was able to hold enough to make it through the round.

Stanionis finished the fading DeLoach in round nine, hitting him with a left hook to the head and body shot combo that put DeLoach on the canvas midway through the round. After rising from a second knockdown moments later, DeLoach was swarmed by Stanionis until referee Ray Corona stopped the bout 2:53 into the ninth round.

Advertisements

Stanionis was the more accurate fighter according to CompuBox, landing 29% to DeLoach’s 20% while besting him in total punches landed with a 124 to 118 mark.

Super Welterweight Contender Chordale Booker Remains Unbeaten With Decision Over Sonny Duversonne

In the co-main event, super welterweight contender Chordale Booker (16-0, 7 KOs) remained unbeaten by edging Sonny Duversonne (11-2-2, 8 KOs) by split decision in their eight round showdown.

The fight was a tale of two halves, with Booker establishing his offense in the early rounds, while Duversonne came on strong in the later rounds, especially the fifth through seventh frames. The punch stats emphasized the close nature of the fight, with Booker holding a narrow 132 to 131 advantage in punches landed. Booker had a wide advantage in body punches landed, with 67 to Duversonne’s 15.

After eight rounds, the judges were split, with one judge scoring it 77-75 for Duversonne, overruled by two judges giving the fight to Booker by the same 77-75 score.

Undefeated Kent Cruz Stops Erik Castillo After Two Rounds

In a super lightweight attraction, undefeated Kent Cruz (16-0-1, 10 KOs) stopped Mexico’s Erik Castillo (9-3, 3 KOs) after two rounds, when Castillo’s corner halted the fight between rounds. The stoppage officially goes down as taking place 2:59 into the second round.

Advertisements

Both men showed a willingness to exchange in the opening moments of the fight, as they met in the middle of the ring throwing wild power punches. Cruz got the better of the early clash and established his offensive attack from the outset. Trained by renowned coach Ronnie Shields, Cruz was victorious in his first fight since January 2019.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Alexander Flores ‘thought Luis Ortiz was beating Deontay Wilder in the second fight’

Boxing
Alexander "The Great" Flores previewed his showdown against top heavyweight contender Luis "King Kong" Ortiz on a media conference call Tuesday, before they headline...
Read more

Stanionis vs DeLoach results – PBC boxing fight card live on FOX

Boxing
Ten-fight undefeated welterweight and 2016 Rio Olympian Eimantas Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) meets Justin DeLoach (19-4, 10 KOs) in the scheduled for ten rounds...
Read more

Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach weigh-in results – full fight card, how to watch, start time

Boxing
Undefeated Eimantas Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Justin DeLoach (19-4, 10 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight battle on November 4. The contest-headlines the four-fight...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Video: Eimantas Stanionis stops Justin DeLoach in Round 9 – fight highlights

Rising unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) delivered a ninth-round TKO victory over Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs)Wednesday night in the main event...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 8 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White's Contender Series 34 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, November 4 (Thursday, November 5). MMA fans can watch...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 13 fight card – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Following UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva which saw, what appears to be, the final fight of former middleweight champion inside the Octagon, the...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Alexander Flores ‘thought Luis Ortiz was beating Deontay Wilder in the second fight’

Alexander "The Great" Flores previewed his showdown against top heavyweight contender Luis "King Kong" Ortiz on a media conference call Tuesday, before they headline...
Read more
Boxing

Lewie Edmondson returns against Scott Williams, Danny Murrell faces Dale Arrowsmith in pro debut

There are two new additions to next week's MTK Fight Night event, as undefeated Lewie Edmondson returns to action, while youngster Danny Murrell makes...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Eimantas Stanionis stops Justin DeLoach in Round 9 – fight highlights

Rising unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) delivered a ninth-round TKO victory over Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs)Wednesday night in the main event...
Read more
MMA

BRAVE CF 44 weigh-in results – Cleiton Silva vs Amin Ayoub lightweight title official

BRAVE CF 44 features the eight-fight MMA card on Friday, November 5 in Bahrain. In the main event lightweight champion Cleiton "Predator" Silva makes...
Read more
Muay Thai

Full Fight: Chris Watt revenges Ricardo Pisaneschi in five-round Domination Muay Thai war

Check out the full fight video, going back to April 2016, when a pair of Scottish fighters Chris Watt of Aberdeen and Ricardo Pisaneschi...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson

November 05, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

November 07, 2020

MMA

Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores

November 07, 2020

Boxing

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

November 07, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Leo Santa Cruz with massive uppercut to remain undefeated

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz squared off on the top of four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097