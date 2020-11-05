Search
Stanionis vs DeLoach results – PBC boxing fight card live on FOX

Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach
Eimantas Stanionis vs Justin DeLoach weigh-in faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Ten-fight undefeated welterweight and 2016 Rio Olympian Eimantas Stanionis (10-0, 7 KOs) meets Justin DeLoach (19-4, 10 KOs) in the scheduled for ten rounds matchup on November 4 (November 5 in Australia). The contest serves as the main event of three-fight PBC boxing card live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

The co-feature is a super welterweight battle between Kent Cruz (15-0-1, 9 KOs) and Erik Castillo (9-2, 3 KOs). The full lineup can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

The Stanionis vs DeLoach fight card airs live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is schedule for November 4 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the start time converts to November 5 at 12 pm AEDT.

Get Stanionis vs DeLoach results below.

Stanionis vs DeLoach results

Eimantas Stanionis def. Justin DeLoach by TKO (R9 at 2:50)

Kent Cruz def. Erik Castillo by TKO (R2 at 2:59)

Chordale Booker def. Sonny Duversonne by by split decision (75-77, 77-75, 77-75)

Santos Ortega vs. Fernando Ibarra, super bantamweight, 4 rounds (not televised)

