Bellator 251 results – Melvin Manhoef vs Corey Anderson (live stream)

Bellator 251 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT features ten bouts. In the main event fight sport legend Melvin Manhoef (31-14-1, 2 NC) squares off against former UFC fighter Corey Anderson (13-5) at light heavyweight.

The main card is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN. The preliminary card is available on CBSsports.com, DAZN and the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT.

Get Bellator 251 results below.

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson results

Main Card

Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson

Tyrell Fortune def. Said Sowma by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Austin Vanderford def. Vinicius De Jesus by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Derek Anderson def. Killys Mota by KO (head kick, R2 at 4:27)

Preliminary Card

Georgi Karakhanyan def. Bryce Logan by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julius Anglickas def. Alex Polizzi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Janay Harding def. Jessy Miele by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ali Zebian def. Piankhi Zimmerman by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Jaylon Bates def. Joe Supino by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Sumiko Inaba def. Jessica Ruiz by TKO (punches and elbows, R1 at 4:59)