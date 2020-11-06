Best Shots: Corey Anderson dominates Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 251 – photo report

Advertisements

Ex-UFC fighter Corey Anderson made his Bellator debut early today, securing the win by way of second-round TKO over kickboxing and MMA legend Melvin Manhoef. While the fight video highlights can be found here, check out the photo report below, featuring some of the best shots from the matchup.

The full fight results from Bellator 251: Manhoef vs Anderson can be found here.