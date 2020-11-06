Search
Best Shots: Corey Anderson dominates Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 251 – photo report

Newswire

Former UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson victorious in Bellator MMA debut - defeats fight sport legend Melvin Manhoef by TKO in Round 2

Ex-UFC fighter Corey Anderson made his Bellator debut early today, securing the win by way of second-round TKO over kickboxing and MMA legend Melvin Manhoef. While the fight video highlights can be found here, check out the photo report below, featuring some of the best shots from the matchup.

Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson walks out for his bout against Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Melvin Manhoef
Melvin Manhoef walks out for his bout against Corey Anderson | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson delivers jab in his bout against Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Corer Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Corer Anderson slams Melvin Manhoef in their light heavyweight class | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson during the break after the first round of his bout against Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Corey Anderson lands right hand in his bout against Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Corey Anderson dominates Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Ground and Pound – Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Corey Anderson lands another massive elbow in his bout against Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Referee stops the fight at 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the second round | Bellator MMA

Melvin Manhoef
Referee checks on Melvin Manhoef following the stoppage | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Corey Anderson TKO’s Melvin Manhoef in Round 2 | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson vs Melvin Manhoef
Corey Anderson victorious over Melvin Manhoef | Bellator MMA

Corey Anderson
Corey Anderson successful in Bellator debut | Bellator MMA

The full fight results from Bellator 251: Manhoef vs Anderson can be found here.

Best Shots: Corey Anderson dominates Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 251 – photo report

